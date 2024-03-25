Colorado man arrested for firing gun into other car's windshield during road rage

Law enforcement converged on a vehicle in Clear Creek Canyon following a road rage incident Friday and arrested a 21-year-old man who allegedly fired a gunshot into a car's windshield.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Golden Police Department personnel stopped the suspect vehicle near Tunnel 1 at mile marker 269. Traffic through the canyon was shut down for 15 minutes as they made the arrest.

Corey Abeyta following his arrest Friday. Gilpin County Sheriff's Office

Corey Abeyta was taken into custody and handed over to Gilpin County deputies. It was in Gilpin County that the alleged road rage began, according to Gilpin County spokesperson Cherokee Blake.

Blake said a 9-1-1 call was received by Gilpin dispatch at 5:40 p.m. detailing an argument between a number of people. That argument began in the parking lot of Coyote Liquor. The store is located southeast of Black Hawk along State Highway 119.

Blake did not have the exact number of people involved in the parking lot altercation.

Following the fight, those people involved in it got into two separate vehicles and drove away, heading toward Denver.

Blake did not have precisely where along the stretches of road between the liquor store and the eventual stopping point that the gunshot occurred. But officers did learn the bullet struck a windshield of the vehicle which Abeyta was not riding in.

No one was injured in the incident.

Abeyta is being held in Gilpin County's custody on two felony charges, one being 1st Degree Assault with a Gun.