Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert wants to prevent IRS from taxing TABOR refunds

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert wants to prevent the IRS from taxing TABOR refunds. The Republican representing Colorado's Third Congressional District is asking the IRS commissioner to exclude Colorado's Taxpayers Bill of Rights refunds from taxation. 

Key Speakers At The Turning Point Action Conference
Representative Lauren Boebert, a Republican from Colorado, speaks at the Turning Point Action conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, on Sunday, July 16, 2023. The race for presidential hopefuls to lure donors and build up their bank accounts is in full swing as Republican contenders bulk up their campaigns for a long, competitive primary.  Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images

In the letter, she urges the commissioner to "not turn away from this well-established precedent which spans over three decades."

The Colorado Congressional Delegation also wrote to the IRS commissioner in February regarding the issue. 

Read the entire letter below. 

First published on September 5, 2023 / 4:19 PM

