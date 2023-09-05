Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert wants to prevent IRS from taxing TABOR refunds
Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert wants to prevent the IRS from taxing TABOR refunds. The Republican representing Colorado's Third Congressional District is asking the IRS commissioner to exclude Colorado's Taxpayers Bill of Rights refunds from taxation.
In the letter, she urges the commissioner to "not turn away from this well-established precedent which spans over three decades."
The Colorado Congressional Delegation also wrote to the IRS commissioner in February regarding the issue.
Read the entire letter below.
Tabor Letter by CBS News Colorado on Scribd
