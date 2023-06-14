Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert moves to impeach President Joe Biden over border crisis

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has introduced articles of impeachment against Pres. Joe Biden for "his unconstitutional dereliction of duty at the southern border."

Boebert released this statement, "Joe Biden unconstitutionally violated his duty under Article II of the Constitution to 'take care that the laws be faithfully executed' by intentionally disregarding our immigration laws and enabling an invasion along our southern border. Joe Biden is unable and unwilling to faithfully execute the office of President of the United States. To preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution, it is imperative that the House of Representatives impeach Joe Biden and hold him accountable for his egregious violations of his oath of office."

According to Boebert's office, Biden has released more than 2 million migrants into the interior of the U.S. without any enforcement to ensure they appear in immigration court.

The number of illegal U.S.-Mexico border crossings has been declining since new rules were put into place by the Biden administration on May 11, but it's not clear yet whether the administration's approach will be effective in the long term or whether it can survive legal challenges and a possible administration change in 2024.

Under the new rules, migrants are barred from asking for asylum if they cross through another country on their way to the U.S. without seeking protection there or fail to make an appointment to come to the U.S. through a new government app. If caught crossing illegally, they are barred from returning for five years and face criminal charges if they do.