Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette introduces bill to improve air quality in underserved areas

One week after visiting the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood in Denver, Rep. Diana DeGette, a Democrat who represents Colorado's 1st Congressional District, has introduced legislation aimed at environmental justice.

Last Tuesday, she met with neighbors at Swansea Elementary School to hear their concerns. The zip code is one of the most polluted in the country.

DeGette wants the EPA to identify 100 low-income or minority communities that suffer from disproportionately high environmental law violations.

Once identified, the EPA would work with state and local officials on cleanup efforts.

"Poorer people tend to suffer the worst because historically factories, highways, and all different kinds of heavy industry have been situated right in their neighborhoods," said DeGette. "It's incumbent on elected officials to fight to make sure that the kids in these neighborhoods have the same health protections that they do all through the rest of metro Denver."

DeGette was recently selected to lead as the top Democrat on the House Energy and Climate panel. It directly oversees the nation's energy policies.