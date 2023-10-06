Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado Congressman Joe Neguse tours rebuilding efforts in areas destroyed by Marshall Fire

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado Congressman Joe Neguse joins tour of rebuilding efforts after Marshall Fire
Colorado Congressman Joe Neguse joins tour of rebuilding efforts after Marshall Fire 01:51

Colorado Congressman Joe Neguse joined other leaders, including Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, on a tour of the rebuilding effort of areas destroyed by the Marshall Fire on Friday. The Marshall Fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes in the communities of Louisville, Superior, and parts of unincorporated Boulder County. 

superior-rebuilding-tour-12vo-transfer-frame-294.jpg
Rep. Joe Neguse, (D) Congressional District 2 toured areas impacted by the Marshall Fire on Friday.  CBS

The tour showcases the need for continued support in the recovery effort nearly two years later. The recovery is being viewed as a blueprint for other urban wildfire disasters. 

Just three weeks ago, Clark was in Maui to survey the damage and Friday she was touring neighborhoods destroyed by the Marshall Fire that are still in the rebuilding process. 

superior-rebuilding-tour-12vo-transfer-frame-24.jpg
Democratic Whip Katherine Clark tours neighborhoods destroyed by Marshall Fire. CBS

Several homeowners who lost their homes detailed their experiences and challenges with rebuilding. They are part of the reason Clark wanted to tour the impacted areas in person, to hear their stories firsthand. 

She also wants to find better ways to get government funding to address the urgent needs of those across the country. 

"This is what matters, it's why we're there, to help make things better when disaster strikes and continue to improve and fund FEMA process," said Clark. "The lessons we've heard today we're going to do even better."

superior-rebuilding-tour-12vo-transfer-frame-306.jpg
Rebuilding efforts continue in the aftermath of the Marshall Fire.  CBS

Clark also took some time to tour a Head Start location to talk about the importance of federal funding for early childhood education. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 6, 2023 / 12:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.