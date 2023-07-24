Colorado coach Deion Sanders 'doing a lot better' after follow-up surgery

By Dean Straka

(CBS SPORTS) - Colorado coach Deion Sanders is on the mend after undergoing surgery Thursday. The procedure was a follow-up from an emergency surgery in June to repair blood clots in his legs. While filling in for Sanders at Pac-12 Media Day in Las Vegas, Buffaloes defensive coordinator Charles Kelly updated his boss' status.

"He's doing a lot better," Kelly told reporters after texting with Sanders following the Thursday procedure. "His number one thing is to get back is to lead these players in the fall. ... When fall camp gets here he will be ready to go."

Thursday's procedure was the latest in a series of surgeries for Sanders dating back to 2021, when he was still coaching Jackson State. Sanders, who initially underwent a procedure to repair a dislocated toe, missed three games for Jackson State's Fall 2021 season after having his left big toe and second toe amputated. Sanders and has dealt with blood flow issues since, including blood clots in his legs.

Earlier in 2023, there was fear Sanders could face foot amputation if the blood flow issues were not resolved. Sanders, in June, revealed in a YouTube video that he had lost feeling at the bottom of his left foot. Through it all, Sanders has maintained he'll be ready to roll for his Colorado coaching debut Sept. 2 at TCU.

"I promise you when we go to TCU, I'm running out in front of our team," Sanders said in a video Wednesday ahead of his follow-up surgery. "I promise you that."

Sanders' girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, shared a social media post Friday updating Sanders' condition after surgery.

"Thank you Lord for another successful surgery!" Edmonds wrote. "We thank you for giving #CoachPrime [Deion Sanders] the strength to fight these challenges and we have Faith that you will give him the VICTORY! We are so GRATEFUL for all the doctors, nurses, and staff who have blessed him on his road to recovery! And we thank ALL OF YOU for your BEAUTIFUL prayers! They bring tears to my eyes when I read them and they fill us with HOPE and STRENGTH! God bless all of you!"