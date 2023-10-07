Closing arguments set in trial of 2 Aurora police officers charged in Elijah McClain's death

Closing arguments are set for Tuesday morning in the trial of two Aurora police officers charged with manslaughter and assault in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain.

It was highly expected that the prosecution would rest its case Friday, but what was not foreseen was the strategy taken by the defense lawyers when it came time to put on witnesses.

First, the defense attorneys argued unsuccessfully to have the charges against Jason Rosenblatt and Randy Roedema thrown out by putting the blame on paramedics who was president when McClain was given a sedative.

Defense attorney for Rosenblatt, Harvey Steinberg, told the judge, "Ketamine itself played the final role in the unfortunate demise of Mr. McClain."

Each of the defendants was asked if he wanted to testify. The judge informed them, "the decision is a decision that must be made by you. Have you made such a decision?" Roedema replied, "yes, your honor, I do not wish to testify."

Rosenblatt also declined to take the witness stand.

Then it came the turn of the defense to present its case to the jury. The judge addressed the defense lawyers, one at a time. "Do you intend to present any evidence or testimony?" "No, we do not. Defendant Roedema rests his case."

It was the same for Rosenblatt. This trial had suddenly taken a sharp turn.

The jurors were told to come back next week when the closing arguments in this high-profile case will take place.