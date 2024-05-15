Watch CBS News
Colorado church volunteer arrested, accused of sexual assaulting children

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman who has been accused of sexually assaulting children while volunteering at a church. Angela Marie Klickner is facing 10 counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, two counts of obscenity, and criminal extortion. 

Investigators said that the charges stem from alleged incidents that happened while Klickner, 31, was working as a volunteer for the Landmark Baptist Church in Grand Junction between 2022 and 2023.

The church notified law enforcement once they received reports of Klickner's inappropriate contact with the victims. Investigators said the church continues to cooperate with authorities. 

Klickner remains in custody on $100,000 cash bond. 

