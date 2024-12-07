Colorado campaign highlights deadly fentanyl risks on fire engine

Adams County Fire Rescue's Engine 11 has a new look. For the next three to six months, it will feature a fentanyl awareness wrap to help protect people from the deadly drug.

"As Engine 11 serves this community, folks will easily see our display on both sides, showing that five out of every 10 pills out there contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl. Think about that for a minute—that's a 50/50 shot," DEA Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Pullen said.

Fentanyl poisoning is a crisis that has impacted both the nation and Colorado.

"A recent study earlier this year reported that 22 teenagers die every week from drug overdoses," said Adams County Fire Rescue Chief Troy Patterson.

"We cannot trust pills given to us by friends or family if they are not prescribed by a doctor. Please do not take them. You are gambling with your life," Adams County Fire Rescue Lt. Ben Ramos said.

The issue has even touched the Adams County Fire Rescue family. In September 2019, Ramos lost his older brother Anthony to fentanyl poisoning. Anthony Ramos was 33 years old.

Ben Ramos says losing his brother has profoundly changed his life and perspective. He urges everyone to discuss the dangers of fentanyl with their loved ones, even if the conversation is difficult.

"I miss my brother every day. He was truly an amazing person -- charismatic, easygoing, and hilarious. He was loved by many and is dearly missed. To protect and save your loved ones, you must have this conversation. Though it's hard for me to stand here and talk about this today, you just might save a life," Ben Ramos said.

The messaging on the truck is displayed in both English and Spanish to reach Adams County's large Spanish-speaking population.