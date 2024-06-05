Colorado Bureau of Investigation forensic scientist omitted facts, altered DNA, investigators say

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation released its internal affairs report into Yvonne "Missy" Woods on Wednesday, the former forensic scientist analyst accused of omitting facts and altering DNA.

The report has been disclosed to the public, while portions of the report will soon be published in the news media, according to CBI.

As a result of the release, the CBI has determined that it is necessary and appropriate to share the contents of the 94-page internal affairs report to provide as much transparency as possible without compromising any ongoing investigations.

For nearly 30 years, Woods was a forensic scientist at the Colorado Bureau of Investigation lab. She is now under internal and criminal investigation.

Raj Chohan, a legal analyst and attorney, told CBS News Colorado, "The fact that this analyst is not working for the CBI anymore and may be exposed to criminal liability is very telling. It sounds like these allegations are very serious."

CBI stated it is meticulously reviewing what it calls anomalies in Woods' work.

On March 8, CBI announced the findings of an internal affairs investigation into the former scientist who has been accused of data manipulation of DNA test results.

CBI identified 652 cases that were impacted by Woods' data manipulation between 2008-2023.

