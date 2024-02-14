Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues Missing Indigenous Person Alert for 16-year-old out of El Paso County
Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a 16-year-old who was last seen in Colorado Springs.
CBI says, Imani Joy Adame was last seen on Monday around 8:02 a.m., on foot around Loomis and Chamberlin Avenue.
Adame is described as an indigenous female standing 5 foot 2 and weighing 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and a part of the Cheyenne tribal affiliation.
Anyone with additional information or if seen is encouraged to contact the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.