Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues Missing Indigenous Person Alert for 16-year-old out of El Paso County

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a 16-year-old who was last seen in Colorado Springs. 

CBI says, Imani Joy Adame was last seen on Monday around 8:02 a.m., on foot around Loomis and Chamberlin Avenue.

Adame is described as an indigenous female standing 5 foot 2 and weighing 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and a part of the Cheyenne tribal affiliation. 

Anyone with additional information or if seen is encouraged to contact the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.

Kasey Richardson

First published on February 14, 2024 / 2:11 PM MST

First published on February 14, 2024 / 2:11 PM MST

