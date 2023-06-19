Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues Missing Indigenous Alert for 32-year-old out of Denver

Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing Indigenous Alert for a 32-year-old woman out of Denver.

Christine Tail was reported missing and in possible danger by the Denver Police Department as she was reportedly last seen on June 11 at approximately 7:00 p.m.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

According to the department, Tail was last seen near the 1400 block of Champa Street in downtown Denver. She is originally from South Dakota and went missing on her first night in Denver.

She is described as 5-foot even with brown hair, brown eyes and is reportedly from the Oglala Sioux Tribe.

If anyone has any additional information on the whereabouts of Tail is urged to contact DPD at 720-913-3200.