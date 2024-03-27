Watch CBS News
Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues Missing Indigenous Alert for 17-year-old out of Colorado Springs

Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing Indigenous Alert for a 17-year-old.

The agency is searching for Erika Franklin who was reportedly last seen on foot in the 5100 block of Hearthstone Lane in Colorado Springs. Franklin was last seen wearing a long-sleeved hoodie and sweatpants. She stands 4 foot 11 and weighs 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. 

CBI says Franklin requires medication and without it, could be experiencing mental health problems. 

If anyone seen Franklin or has information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. 

