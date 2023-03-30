Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues Endangered Missing Alert for teen out of Burlington

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Missing Alert on Thursday afternoon for a teen feared missing out of Burlington.

Authorities say Madison Marie Marolf, who was reported last seen Wednesday night around 10 p.m. She was last seen wearing a gray pullover hoodie, over a yellow Nike shirt, and black sweatpants, along with black and white sneakers.

Madison is missing. If you see her, please call 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/T8d2u71zf3 — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) March 30, 2023

She was also last seen in the 200 block of 17th Street in Burlington as officers believe she's in danger and are concerned for her safety.

Marolf is described as white with brown hair and eyes. She stands approximately 5 feet, 8 inches and weighs 160 pounds.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts are to contact the Burlington Police Department at 719-346-8353.