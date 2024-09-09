Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues endangered missing alert for Aurora teen

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered missing alert for a teenager in Aurora. Donnel "Tupac" Tolliver has Down syndrome was last seen on Sunday night.

Donnel "Tupac" Tolliver Aurora Police

"Tupac" is 15 years old and was last seen walking away from his residence near Laredo and 6th Avenue in Aurora about 6:50 p.m. on Sunday.

Endangered Missing Activation - 15-year-old, black, male, Donnel "Tupac" Tolliver was last seen on foot leaving his residence near Laredo and 6th in Aurora on September 8, 2024, at approximately 6:50pm. If seen, please call 9-1-1 or the Aurora Police Department at 303-627-3100. pic.twitter.com/cBGdEo84Gt — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) September 9, 2024

"Tupac" is described as a Black male with brown eyes and black hair, 5-foot-3 and 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing a lime green Nike T-shirt, blue shorts and Crocs.

He has a developmental disability and functions at a 6-year-old level, according to authorities. "Tupac" requires medications that he is currently without.

Anyone who sees Tolliver or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Aurora Police Department at 303.627.3100.