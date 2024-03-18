Watch CBS News
Sports

Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball team prepares for first round NCAA Tournament matchup

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS/AP

Colorado women dancing, both CU and CSU men hear names called on Selection Sunday
Colorado women dancing, both CU and CSU men hear names called on Selection Sunday 01:56

The Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball team is a 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament this year. They are now preparing for a game against the 12 seed Drake Bulldogs in the Albany 2 Regional. The game will be played on Friday at 5 p.m. in Manhattan, Kansas.

colorado-buffaloes.jpg
Buffaloes players celebrate in Boulder upon hearing their name called on Selection Sunday.  CBS

Coach JR Payne's squad had a 22-9 record this year but finished out the season with four losses in their final 6 games. Drake had a 22-9 record and won the Missouri Valley Conference championship. The two teams have only ever faced each other once, and that was 25 years ago.

The Buffs are one of seven Pac-12 Conference teams who heard their names called on Selection Sunday. This is their third straight year making it to the tournament.

"Kansas isn't that far, so it it's not going to be too crazy (to travel there)," said center Aaronette Vonleh said. "I think we have a really good chance of winning those first two games, so I'm excited."

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the content and operations for CBSColorado.com. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area. Meet the news team or contact CBS News Colorado.

First published on March 18, 2024 / 3:12 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.