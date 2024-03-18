Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball team prepares for first round NCAA Tournament matchup

The Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball team is a 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament this year. They are now preparing for a game against the 12 seed Drake Bulldogs in the Albany 2 Regional. The game will be played on Friday at 5 p.m. in Manhattan, Kansas.

Buffaloes players celebrate in Boulder upon hearing their name called on Selection Sunday. CBS

Coach JR Payne's squad had a 22-9 record this year but finished out the season with four losses in their final 6 games. Drake had a 22-9 record and won the Missouri Valley Conference championship. The two teams have only ever faced each other once, and that was 25 years ago.

The Buffs are one of seven Pac-12 Conference teams who heard their names called on Selection Sunday. This is their third straight year making it to the tournament.

"Kansas isn't that far, so it it's not going to be too crazy (to travel there)," said center Aaronette Vonleh said. "I think we have a really good chance of winning those first two games, so I'm excited."