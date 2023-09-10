Colorado Buffaloes move up 4 spots in AP Top 25 Poll
After a Buffs beatdown at Folsom Field on Saturday, Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes are moving up in the college football polls.
The latest AP Top 25 Poll came out on Sunday, and Colorado has moved up 4 spots to No. 18. They're one of eight Pac-12 teams in the AP Top 25 this week.
In front of a full-house at home, CU showed that last week's rousing upset at TCU was no fluke.
Shedeur Sanders and Co. turned it on in the second half to rout of old Big Eight rival Nebraska 36-14 and set up a huge rest of September for the Buffaloes that includes hosting ESPN's "College GameDay" next week before playing Colorado State.
