Colorado Buffaloes locker room DJ rings in pregame music with style of his own

After the Colorado Buffaloes spring game in 2023, DJ Fa'Dorah started to put away his turntables as he finished playing music for the capacity crowd when he ran into Colorado Buffaloes' newest head football coach.

"The very first thing I remember Prime (Deion Sanders) said to me he said, 'Dawg I like what you do.' And he gave me a fist bump. That's all I need. You couldn't tell me nothing after that," recalled DJ Fa'Dorah.

Kent D. Ware II, better known as DJ Fa'Dorah, has been rising through the ranks of Denver's nightclub and he made such a great impression on Deion Sanders that he was hired as the Buffs official team DJ. He plays the latest hits in the locker room that ring through the ears of every player on gameday with a style he uses to cover his.

"When I was smaller I was very self-conscious of my ears so I've been wearing a Fadorah for 15 years almost every day," he said.

A graduate of Fairview High School, DJ Fa'Dorah was recommended for the role through CU great basketball player Chauncey Billups and he's had to learn how to quickly adjust with the new spotlight on the football team.

"You don't know what visitor you have or who's coming in. What celebrity guest we have in that moment. So, you really have to be able to pivot," he said.

Another time was when he was asked to get a wireless microphone so that Coach Sanders' mom could speak to the team before last year's Rocky Mountain Showdown. Only problem. DJ Fa'Dorah didn't have a wireless mic. So, he called up a local shop to bring in the mic to the locker room via Uber. The mic was in tested out and ready to go just minutes before kickoff, but it was a moment that was well worth it.

"The speech that Prime's mom gave is iconic. One of my favorite things I was a part of last season for sure," he said.

This season he and his turntables are joining the team on every road game and he hopes to pave the way for other DJ's around the country.

"We are absolutely trendsetting in Boulder right now just in terms of how we go about things. So, my sincere hope is that when this is all said and done, that DJs all across the country can now apply to these universities and be employed," he said.