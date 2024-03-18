When do the Colorado Buffaloes men's basketball team play in the NCAA Tournament, and who will they face?

The Colorado Buffaloes men's basketball team will be playing the Boise State Broncos on Wednesday in one of the First Four games of the NCAA Tournament. It will be played on Wednesday night in Ohio at the University of Dayton Arena. Tipoff will be at 7:10 p.m. (Mountain Time).

The winner of the play-in game will be a No. 10 seed and will face Florida, a 7 seed, on Friday.

Tristan da Silva of the Colorado Buffaloes drives past Jadrian Tracey of the Oregon Ducks during the first half of the Pac-12 Tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 16, 2024. AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Led by coach Tad Boyle, the Buffaloes wound up with a 23-10 record this year and have won eight of their past nine games. They lost to Oregon 75-68 in the Pac-12 Tournament Championship on Saturday night.

Boise State had an impressive 22-10 record this season but they have never won an NCAA Tournament game in nine tries.

If the Buffs advance to the first round in the South Region, they'll face off against a Gators team that suffered a big blow when big man Micah Handlogten broke his leg early in the SEC title game.

The Buffaloes roster features stars KJ Simpson, a junior guard, and Tristan da Silva, a senior forward who is from Germany. KJ Simpson averages 19.6 points and 5.7 rebounds per game and Tristan da Silva averages 15.8 points. Executives of NBA teams will also be keeping an eye on this game because CU's roster also includes Cody Williams, the younger brother of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams. Cody Williams could be the first college player drafted in this year's NBA Draft. He was a top-10 recruit when he signed with Colorado. The 6-8 forward hasn't put up overwhelming statistics his freshman year with the Buffs, but he's making over 55% of his shots and 40% of his 3-point attempts while playing exceptional defense.

The 32 first-round games take place Thursday and Friday. The Final Four is set for April 6-8 in Glendale, Arizona.