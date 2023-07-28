Colorado breweries win impressive 33 medals at national beer competition

Breweries from across the nation participated in the 2023 U.S. Open Beer Championship. Colorado breweries took home 33 medals in the competition, including a brewery that placed in the top 10.

Top 10 Breweries in 2023's U.S. Open Beer Championships

1. Toppling Goliath Brewing — Iowa

2. Flix Brewhouse – Carmel – Indiana

3. Schulz Brau Brewing – Tennessee

4. Urban Artifact – Ohio

5. Boulevard Brewing Company – Missouri

5. Bull & Bush Brewery – Colorado

5. New Heights Brewery – Tennessee

5. Sun King Brewery – Indiana

9. Pontoon Brewing – Georgia

10. Lupulin Brewing Company – Minnesota

10. Woodland Farm Brewery – New York

LINK: 2023 U.S. Open Beer Championships