Colorado breweries win impressive 33 medals at national beer competition
Breweries from across the nation participated in the 2023 U.S. Open Beer Championship. Colorado breweries took home 33 medals in the competition, including a brewery that placed in the top 10.
Top 10 Breweries in 2023's U.S. Open Beer Championships
1. Toppling Goliath Brewing — Iowa
2. Flix Brewhouse – Carmel – Indiana
3. Schulz Brau Brewing – Tennessee
4. Urban Artifact – Ohio
5. Boulevard Brewing Company – Missouri
5. Bull & Bush Brewery – Colorado
5. New Heights Brewery – Tennessee
5. Sun King Brewery – Indiana
9. Pontoon Brewing – Georgia
10. Lupulin Brewing Company – Minnesota
10. Woodland Farm Brewery – New York
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.