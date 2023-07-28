Watch CBS News
Colorado breweries win impressive 33 medals at national beer competition

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Breweries from across the nation participated in the 2023 U.S. Open Beer Championship. Colorado breweries took home 33 medals in the competition, including a brewery that placed in the top 10. 

Top 10 Breweries in 2023's U.S. Open Beer Championships

1. Toppling Goliath Brewing — Iowa
2. Flix Brewhouse – Carmel – Indiana
3. Schulz Brau Brewing – Tennessee
4. Urban Artifact – Ohio
5. Boulevard Brewing Company – Missouri
5. Bull & Bush Brewery – Colorado
5. New Heights Brewery – Tennessee
5. Sun King Brewery – Indiana
9. Pontoon Brewing – Georgia
10. Lupulin Brewing Company – Minnesota

10. Woodland Farm Brewery – New York  

LINK: 2023 U.S. Open Beer Championships

First published on July 28, 2023 / 3:13 PM

