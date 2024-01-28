Watch CBS News
Colorado Blind Bowling Association shows you don't need eyesight to be a professional

By Kasey Richardson, Kennedy Cook

/ CBS Colorado

A story that's really up your alley. The Colorado Blind Bowling Association is showing those that you don't need eyesight to be a professional bowler. 

For as long as he can remember, Paul Trujillo, president of the organization, has loved to bowl. He's been a part of the league for over 34 years.

"I've been into bowling all my life, my whole family was into bowling and when I turned 18 and found out there was a blind league, I wanted to keep it going," he said. 

For 30 weeks out of the year, a group of nearly 35 members gather up to bowl at Crown Lanes Bowling Center & Sports Bar in Denver, located at 2325 S Federal Blvd. 

"Its just a way for blind people to bowl and get out and socialize and have a little competition," Trujillo said.

But the league is not just for blind people members expressed. Individuals with all disabilities are welcomed to bowl competitively or just have a good time. 

"We have a good competition between people who are blind totally, partially sighted and sighted folks, who help us spot pins when we can't see the pins," said one member.

Members believe the association builds a good sense of community that Crown Lanes owner Jackie Falzgraf is proud of as it all hits close to home. 

"And they were so welcoming and so wonderful with our daughter. She was in a wheelchair and had cognitive delays but they welcomed her right away and made her part of their team... she flourished, it was amazing. She formed friendships that I didn't think she would have in her life," she said. 

With fun, community and friendship within the core of the Colorado Blind Bowling Association, there's never a shortage of strikes. 

"I like to bowl and it's the only way I can bowl," Trujillo expressed. 

First published on January 28, 2024 / 6:25 PM MST

