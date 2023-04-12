Watch CBS News
Colorado bank robber Jewel Gist back in custody after escape from prison near Rifle

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado bank robber Jewel Gist back in custody after escape from prison near Rifle
An inmate who escaped from the Rifle Correctional Facility has been returned to custody. On Monday, the Colorado Department of Corrections announced it was looking for Jewel Gist

Gist, 54, has been in custody since he was convicted for robbing a bank in Limon in eastern Colorado 9 years ago.

jewel-gist.jpg
Colorado Department of Corrections

Gist was last seen on the grounds of the facility in Garfield County on Monday at 9 a.m. He was wearing his prison-issued green shirt and pants.

Gist was a resident of Modesto, California, when authorities said he robbed the First National Bank of Hugo-Limon on July 31, 2014. After the crime, surveillance photographs of him were sent to law enforcement officers and he was spotted by a state trooper driving a U-Haul van on Interstate 70 near Watkins. He stopped when police approached "but then got out of the U-Haul van and ran across four lanes of I-70 into a cornfield," a law enforcement spokesperson told CBS Colorado at the time.

First published on April 12, 2023 / 11:53 AM

