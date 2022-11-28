Tickets still available for performances of Colorado Ballet's "The Nutcracker"

A fan favorite is back at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver. The Colorado Ballet's performances of "The Nutcracker" have started and will continue through Dec. 24, and tickets are still available for various performances.

"This is the second year of our new sets and costumes," said Artistic Director Gil Boggs. "We refreshed it last year and we're very excited."

Colorado Ballet launched a capital campaign in 2019 to fund the new costumes and the new sets. The old ones were built in 1986, and Boggs said they "had seen better days."

The show now features 74 new costume designs for 171 costumes.

The Nutcracker premiered 130 years ago and has been a holiday classic ever since. The story begins with Clara befriending the Nutcracker, who then comes to life on Christmas Eve night to battle against the evil Mouse King. A win against the mice transforms the Nutcracker into a handsome Prince, and he and Clara travel to the Land of Sweets. It's a beautiful fantasy, and it's become a tradition for many families.

"The choreography is seamless. It goes by so fast," said Boggs.

The very recognizable music by Tchaikovsky is played by the Colorado Ballet Orchestra.

