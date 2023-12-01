Mother Ginger has a lot going on under her skirts

Colorado Ballet's The Nutcracker is a popular family tradition for the holidays. It's a huge production with dozens of dancers, but there is one character that it takes a team to portray, Mother Ginger.

CBS

In the Land of the Sweets in the second act, Mother Ginger makes a larger-than-life appearance.

"In the beginning when she's coming in, she's just waving, and then she's like, 'Oh my God!' all these children are coming out," said Wyatt Mier who portrays the upper body of Mother Ginger.

The polichinelle children are not the only people hiding in Mother Ginger's skirts.

"My mobility people…one is right here," Mier says as he shows the spots in the giant hoop skirt were two people crouch to move the costume.

In addition to the mobility people, there is another dancer who dance on pointe as Mother Ginger. It's a heavy costume with handles for the arms and a huge head to balance.

"Your head fits right inside, and you're able to see through these two little holes," Mier explained on the head piece.

Wyatt Mier dons the dress of Mother Ginger in Colorado Ballet's The Nutcracker. CBS

In the minutes before Mother Ginger's cue, a team helps Mier don the dress. He uses a ladder to climb into the hoop skirt, then adds shoulder pads, safety harnesses, the head, and the bodice.

"It is very hot in here that's for sure," Mier said. "It is heavy. Each arm, you have to really push it around and really yank everything while you're doing it."

While you never see his face, Mier is working hard to make sure Mother Ginger is memorable.

"Probably being able to do like the biggest movements possible, like all you're doing is using all the muscle to get around. You can't see your face so you're just doing everything possible to move it," he explained.

As soon as he comes off stage Mier quickly sheds the dress, another performance done.

"For like 45 seconds, 30 seconds, and it's exhausting."

He's not on stage long, but Mother Ginger leaves a lasting impression.

Colorado Ballet's The Nutcracker runs through December 24, 2023 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House.