Backcountry skier dead after avalanche in western Colorado

A backcountry skier was killed in an avalanche over the weekend. The Crested Butte Avalanche Center reported that it happened in the area of Anthracite Range, locally known as the Playground (east of Ohio Peak).

The agency says the skier was killed after being caught and buried in the avalanche. The skier's partners were able to locate and get the victim out from the avalanche debris but that person died from injuries sustained in the avalanche.

Crested Butte Avalanche Center

Forecasters from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center will visit the accident site on Monday.

The victim's identity hasn't been released.