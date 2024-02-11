Watch CBS News
Local News

Backcountry skier dead after avalanche in western Colorado

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

1 backcountry skier dead after avalanche in area of Anthracite Range
1 backcountry skier dead after avalanche in area of Anthracite Range 00:18

A backcountry skier was killed in an avalanche over the weekend. The Crested Butte Avalanche Center reported that it happened in the area of Anthracite Range, locally known as the Playground (east of Ohio Peak).

The agency says the skier was killed after being caught and buried in the avalanche. The skier's partners were able to locate and get the victim out from the avalanche debris but that person died from injuries sustained in the avalanche. 

7b8f64fc-2639-42ae-9ace-42b02e0a5ee5.jpg
Crested Butte Avalanche Center

Forecasters from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center will visit the accident site on Monday.

The victim's identity hasn't been released.

Kasey Richardson

Kasey Richardson is Covering Colorado First in the CBS Colorado newsroom as a digital media producer. He writes and edits articles about breaking news, developing stories and sports. See the CBS Colorado news team or contact us.

First published on February 11, 2024 / 9:22 PM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.