Colorado Avalanche's Sam Girard expected to be unavailable for "indefinite" period of time, will receive care from NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program

The National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players' Association announced on Friday that Colorado Avalanche's defenseman Sam Girard is expected to be unavailable for the team for an "indefinite" period of time.

In a press release from the NHL and NHPLA, the defenseman will be receiving care from the Player Assistance Program as he will continue to be paid while receiving treatment, according to the league.

The league says Girard will make his return to the team when he is cleared for "on-ice competition" by the program administrators.

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 09: Samuel Girard #49 of the Colorado Avalanche plays the Seattle Kraken in the second period at Ball Arena on November 09, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. / Getty Images

His agency, CAA Hockey whom he is a client of released a statement on his behalf via Twitter (X) saying:

"I have made a proactive decision to take care of my mental health, and will be entering treatment for severe anxiety and depression that has gone untreated for too long and led to alcohol abuse.

Taking care of your mental health is of the utmost importance, and I encourage everyone to speak up and seek help should you feel like you need it. I want to express my gratitude to my wife, family, friends, the club, my teammates, and the fans for their patience, understanding, and continued support."

The NHL's Player Assistance Program aids those who are going through mental health, substance abuse or other issues. The program is available to all players and their families.

This year, Girard has appeared in 15 games, and has one goal, three assists, and four points for the regular season. So far in his career, he has appeared in 431 games, recorded 29 goals, with 156 assists, and 185 points.