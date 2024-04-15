Home-ice advantage all that's left to determine, as Colorado Avalanche draw Winnipeg Jets in first round of playoffs

It's that time of year, and Colorado Avalanche fans get to look forward to post-season hockey without having to sweat out the last few days of the regular season.

With other NHL teams still competing for wildcard positions in both conferences, the Avs have stood firmly in playoff position since clinching their spot at the end of March.

The Colorado Avalanche also know it will face the Winnipeg Jets in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs — the first time these two teams have ever met in the post-season. There is only one thing left to decide before the end of the regular season.

Which team gets home-ice advantage?

DENVER, COLORADO - APRIL 13: Nathan MacKinnon #29 of the Colorado Avalanche advances the puck against the Winnipeg Jets in the second period at Ball Arena on April 13, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

On Monday night, the Avs have one game remaining, and the Jets have 2. The Avs were also one point behind the Jets, as both held the 3rd and 2nd-place spots in the Central Division.

The last remaining games of the season will determine which fanbase gets to cheer for their hometown teams on home ice first.

The final regular season matchup for the Avalanche is at home against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. The Avs must win to create any chance of bringing game 1 to Ball Arena in Denver.

The Winnipeg Jets will have a chance to potentially determine which team gets home-ice advantage before that on Tuesday if it defeats the Seattle Kraken then. If the Jets players don't manage at least two points as a squad, they will play their final game of the regular season against the Vancouver Canucks.

The Avs fell to their the division rival from Winnipeg in all three of their meetings this regular season.

As of Tuesday night, center Nathan MacKinnon led the Avs with 138 points, and center Mark Scheifele led the Jets with 70 points. Both teams boast netminders at the top of the league in wins this year: Avs goaltender Alexandar Georgiev was leading the NHL with 38 wins, and Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck was tied among three others for second in wins with 36.