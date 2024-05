The Colorado Avalanche are moving on to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Avs defeated the Winnipeg Jets 6-3 on Tuesday night on the road in Game 5 of the first round.

The Avs will now wait for the deciding game in the series between the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Nights, which remained tied 2-2.

WINNIPEG, CANADA - APRIL 30: Valeri Nichushkin #13 of the Colorado Avalanche celebrates his first-period goal against the Winnipeg Jets in Game Five of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canada Life Centre on April 30, 2024, in Winnipeg, Canada. David Lipnowski / Getty Images