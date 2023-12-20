Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon extends point streak to 16 games

Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon has been enjoying a phenomenal month of December, as CBS Sports reports. He extended his point streak to a career-high 16 games in Chicago on Tuesday night.

Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche at the United Center on Tuesday. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

MacKinnon picked up a secondary assist on a goal by Valeri Nichushkin at the United Center.

MacKinnon now has eight goals and 20 assists during the NHL's longest active point streak, just one back of William Nylander's 17-game run for the Toronto Maple Leafs for the longest streak this season.

"Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon has entered some very elite company when it comes to the offensive numbers he's putting up this season,"wrote Chris Bengel and Austin Nivison of CBS Sports. "In Sunday's 6-2 win against the San Jose Sharks, MacKinnon recorded a four-point night (two goals and two assists) and extended his season-opening home point streak to 16 games in the process."

MacKinnon now has 17 4-point games in his career, which places him at No. 6 in the franchise list for 4-point games.

"During his home point streak, MacKinnon has tallied a mind-boggling eight goals and 19 assists," Bengel and Nivison wrote.

Although they lost to the Blackhawks 3-2, MacKinnon and the Avalanche currently are tied with the Dallas Stars at the top of the Central Division.