Avs team name, championship year engraved on Stanley Cup ahead of player days
The Stanley Cup is sporting a new engraving for the 2021-22 Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche, Keeper of the Cup Phil Pritchard tweeted Thursday.
Of significance is the timing of this year's engraving, as it's the first time the defending-Cup team had its engraving for the name and year put on the cup ahead of player days with Stanley.
The rest of the engraving with player and other personnel names will be put on the Cup in October.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.