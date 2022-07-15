Avs team name, championship year engraved on Stanley Cup ahead of player days

The Stanley Cup is sporting a new engraving for the 2021-22 Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche, Keeper of the Cup Phil Pritchard tweeted Thursday.

Its official! For the first time in the history of the #StanleyCup the team name and year are engraved prior to the @Avalanche player days. Rest of the engraving will take place in October. @nhl@HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/vQqczInrdN — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 14, 2022

Of significance is the timing of this year's engraving, as it's the first time the defending-Cup team had its engraving for the name and year put on the cup ahead of player days with Stanley.

The rest of the engraving with player and other personnel names will be put on the Cup in October.