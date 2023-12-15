Colorado Avalanche players help train Gust Elementary School students

As if field trips weren't fun enough, some lucky Denver students got to leave the classroom to train with a few professional athletes this week.

Students from Gust Elementary School trained with Avs players this week. CBS

Colorado Avalanche players Ross Colton and Miles Wood, and the team's strength coach, Casey Bond, set up a fun day of wellness for about 40 kids from Gust Elementary School. They learned about healthy eating, daily fitness and mental wellness habits.

"They may be learning them in their PE classes but also it's just a way to reiterate what they're at school that a lot of what they're learning in class the professional athletes are doing the same things," said Dustin Cordova with Kroenke Sports.

The Colorado Avs mascot Bernie visited Gust Elementary School students. CBS

It's all part of Kroenke Sports Charities' TeamFIT program, presented by Great Clips. The Avalanche host three of these clinics a season. The Denver Nuggets also host three a season as well.