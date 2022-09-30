Colorado Avalanche players enjoy puppy day at the rink

The Colorado Avalanche enjoyed some special visitors on Friday. Some adorable puppies got full access to the lockerroom.

Colorado Avalanche

The event was organized by PetSmart and MAMCO Rescue in Denver.

BEST DAY EVER!



Thanks to our friends over at PetSmart, we had puppy day at the rink!



These adorable pups and more are available for adoption from @MAMCORescueDogs#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/xM9x9TIW2X — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) September 30, 2022

All of the puppies that visited the Avs are available for adoption.

MAMCO Rescue said their mission is to provide a safe haven for pregnant and nursing dogs who have been abandoned.