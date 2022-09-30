Colorado Avalanche players enjoy puppy day at the rink
The Colorado Avalanche enjoyed some special visitors on Friday. Some adorable puppies got full access to the lockerroom.
The event was organized by PetSmart and MAMCO Rescue in Denver.
All of the puppies that visited the Avs are available for adoption.
MAMCO Rescue said their mission is to provide a safe haven for pregnant and nursing dogs who have been abandoned.
