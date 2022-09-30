Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado Avalanche players enjoy puppy day at the rink

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado Avalanche sign Nathan MacKinnon to eight-year contract extension
Colorado Avalanche sign Nathan MacKinnon to eight-year contract extension 01:35

The Colorado Avalanche enjoyed some special visitors on Friday. Some adorable puppies got full access to the lockerroom. 

26coloradoavalancheontwitter-kmbrown-frame-2019.jpg
Colorado Avalanche

The event was organized by PetSmart and MAMCO Rescue in Denver.  

All of the puppies that visited the Avs are available for adoption

26coloradoavalancheontwitter-kmbrown-frame-3428.jpg
Colorado Avalanche

MAMCO Rescue said their mission is to provide a safe haven for pregnant and nursing dogs who have been abandoned.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 30, 2022 / 2:59 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.