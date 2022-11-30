Colorado Avalanche offering 'Try Hockey for Free' event to youth in December

The Colorado Avalanche is offering its "Try Hockey for Free" event to the youth in the Denver metro areas.

Children between the ages of 4 to 9 are welcome to take the ice for free lessons. The Avs advise there will be limited equipment at the event for children to borrow.

Join us at The RINK at Belmar on Saturday, December 17th for a Try Hockey for Free event!



This event is designed to provide girls and boys between the ages of 4 to 9, a completely free experience to try youth hockey.



The team says members of the Colorado Avalanche Amateur Hockey Department to assist in teaching the basics to the youth. Players also advise children do not need any previous hockey or skating experience to take the lessons

Try Hockey for Free will be held at The Rink at Belmar on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with limited spots available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Adults can register their children for the event at: https://bit.ly/3EOioFz