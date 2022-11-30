Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado Avalanche offering 'Try Hockey for Free' event to youth in December

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Colorado Avalanche is offering its "Try Hockey for Free" event to the youth in the Denver metro areas. 

Children between the ages of 4 to 9 are welcome to take the ice for free lessons. The Avs advise there will be limited equipment at the event for children to borrow. 

The team says members of the Colorado Avalanche Amateur Hockey Department to assist in teaching the basics to the youth. Players also advise children do not need any previous hockey or skating experience to take the lessons

Try Hockey for Free will be held at The Rink at Belmar on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with limited spots available on a first-come, first-serve basis. 

Adults can register their children for the event at: https://bit.ly/3EOioFz

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on November 30, 2022 / 2:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.