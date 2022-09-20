Colorado Avalanche sign Nathan MacKinnon to eight-year contract extension

The Colorado Avalanche have signed Forward Nathan MacKinnon to an eight-year extension through the 2030-2031 season.

The new contract makes MacKinnon the highest-paid player in the NHL. The contract is reportedly worth an average annual value of $12.6 million.

MacKinnon was drafted first overall in the 2013 NHL Draft. The 27-year-old tallied the second-most points on the team in the 2021-2022 season with 88 (32 goals, 56 assists) in 65 games. He ranked seventh in the league in both points per game (1.35) and shots (299). He recorded his 600th NHL point in his 599th career game on January 17th, 2022 against the Minnesota Wild.

He helped the Avalanche to the 2022 Stanley Cup, recording 13 goals and 24 points in 20 postseason games.

He has been a finalist for the Hart Trophy, the NHL's MVP award, in three of the last five seasons.

"Nathan is obviously one of the premier players in the NHL so a long-term extension was something we wanted to get done before the season started," Avalanche General Manager Chris MacFarland said. "He has that rare combination of speed and power with a high compete level that makes him a generational player. We are thrilled he will continue to be a member of this team and this community for many years to come."