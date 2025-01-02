New enforcement of Colorado law takes effect to automatically fine express lane violators

Effective January 1st, drivers who weave in and out of express lanes in Colorado will automatically be ticketed.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is introducing electronic enforcement along US-36, I-70 through Denver, and the I-25 South Gap, using cameras and sensors to monitor toll lanes. This includes areas outside designated zones in Central 70, I-25 South Gap, and the US-36 corridors.

During a 30-day grace period, thousands of warnings were issued to drivers who entered and exited express lanes improperly. But as of Jan. 1, violators will be fined.

Tim Hoover, a spokesperson for CDOT, says this was created to make the roads safer for drivers.

"The technology automatically detects drivers weaving over the lines," Hoover said. "If you cross the line, you'll get a $75 ticket, and the fine can increase over time if it goes unpaid."

Drivers must enter or exit express lanes only at marked locations. Signs and dashed lines indicate where drivers can safely enter or exit the lanes.

This new enforcement is part of a broader safety and tolling program, which was initially introduced on the I-70 Mountain Express Lane corridor last year and has now been expanded to all active tolled express lanes across Colorado.

According to CDOT, since its launch on the I-70 mountain corridor, there has been an 80% decrease in violations. The Safety and Toll Enforcement Program supports CDOT's Moving Toward Zero Deaths initiative—eliminating all traffic fatalities and severe injuries on Colorado roads.

"It's a lot safer now that we've been enforcing express lane rules," Hoover said. "Crossing over those solid white lines greatly increases the chance of an accident... and we don't want that to happen."

During the grace period, more than 23,000 drivers were issued warnings, which could have generated an estimated $1.7 million in ticket revenue had those been actual fines.

"Revenue from fines goes back into each corridor for debt repayment, maintenance, and safety improvements," Hoover said. "We also use some funds for marketing to educate drivers about the rules."

CDOT is working to improve signage and continue educating drivers about these changes. Many drivers have expressed frustration with the signage in the past, and the process of disputing a ticket has not been easy.

"We've found that 81% of people who get a fine don't get a second one," Hoover said. "It's a good deterrent, and we're hoping to reduce the number of violators even further."

If you receive a fine on New Year's Day or later, you can pay it online using your license plate number or by phone.