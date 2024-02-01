Colorado authorities search for man accused of buying GMC truck worth $92K through fraud

The Weld County Sheriff's Office says it's searching for a man who is accused of buying a GMC truck through fraud.

On Jan. 3, 2024, deputies responded to a report at Mike Maroone GMC for a report of a stolen vehicle. Through an initial investigation, it was discovered that the suspect Brad Bauer wrote a personal check for the vehicle on Dec. 9, 2023, but didn't have the funds to cover the purchase, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office.

Weld County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office says the vehicle was located through OnStar in the Pike National Forest on a "snowed-in forest road." WCSO deputies recovered the truck and arranged the pick up by the dealership.

Weld County deputies are still trying to apprehend Bauer after issuing a warrant for his arrest on suspicion of motor vehicle theft and check fraud.

If anyone has additional information or knows the whereabouts of Bauer is encouraged to contact the tip line at (970) 304-6565 or email warrants@co.weld.co.us.

Tipsters can also contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers Facebook page.