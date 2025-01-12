Colorado police pursue and arrest juvenile robbery suspects

Aurora Police Department officers pursued and arrested two boys who are suspected of robbing a convenience store Sunday morning.

According to an APD spokesperson, a clerk at the Circle K at 1110 S. Buckley Road reported the robbery just after 9 a.m. The clerk said two armed males entered the store, committed the robbery, and left in a black sedan.

An Aurora Police Department vehicle sits outside a Circle K convenience store Sunday morning following a robbery. Two juveniles are in custody after leading police on a short chase. CBS

Minutes later, APD officers spotted the sedan as it was travelling southbound on E-470. The sedan exited E-470 at Quincy Avenue, turned southbound onto Gun Club Road and Aurora Parkway, then turned left on Powers Place. The driver stopped on Biloxy Way shortly after entering the neighborhood.

Both the driver and passenger then ran from the sedan, according to APD's Matthew Longshore. Officers immediately caught one of the suspects and located a a gun with an extended magazine. The second suspect ran northbound from the car and was caught minutes later.

Aurora Police Department officers arrested two juvenile males who ran from this car Sunday morning after allegedly robbing a convenience store and leading police on a chase. CBS

Longshore identified both suspects as juvenile males. One of them suffered a leg injury and was transported to a hospital.

Officers are still at both locations and will be for some time at the sedan's location as APD investigators examine it, Longshore added.