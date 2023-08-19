Aurora police confirm homicide investigation after 2 bodies located in alleyway

Aurora Police Department says a homicide investigation is underway after two victims with gunshot wounds were found in an alleyway off Fulton and Galena streets near E. 22nd Avenue.

Around 8:52 a.m. Saturday, the department tweeted that officers were conducting a suspicious death investigation as firefighters responded to an initial report of an unresponsive person laying on the ground.

Upon arrival crews determined that the person was dead, while another person was found a short distance away at the initial scene around 6:55 a.m.

An update was issued by the department Saturday afternoon saying two victims who was described to Black men in their 20s has sustained multiple gunshot wounds, according to APD.

APD believes the victims were shot overnight at another location and dumped in the alley.

The department says evidence suggests the suspects and victims were known to each other and there is ongoing no threat to the general public.

The victims have not been identified and there are currently no suspects at this time.