Assembly underway on temporary bridge for Highway 133

Assembly is underway on a temporary bridge on Highway 133 between Paonia and Somerset.

The road has been washed out due to all of the rain the state has received during the spring season. Many drivers had to reroute around the damage which could add an additional two hours for travel.

Colorado Department of Transportation

A temporary fix is now being put in place and work is underway to set up a bridge.

Leaders are reminding drivers that it is a work zone underway and when the bridge is in place the speed limit will drop down to 40 miles per hour.