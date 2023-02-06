Colorado artists featured at Denver International Airport
Colorado artists are being featured at Denver International Airport. Each concourse is getting a new piece of art.
In Concourse A, "Dance the Sky Softly" features stainless steel.
"The Cosmology of Flight" is nearly transparent hanging from the rafters in Concourse B.
"The Constellations" is powder-coated stainless steel with LEDs and glass in Concourse C.
The total cost for all three pieces tops $7.4 million.
