Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado artists featured at Denver International Airport

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado artists featured at Denver International Airport
Colorado artists featured at Denver International Airport 00:30

Colorado artists are being featured at Denver International Airport. Each concourse is getting a new piece of art. 

gate-expansion-artwork-1-dance-the-sky-softly-by-artist-benjamin-ball-from-dia-copy.jpg
DIA

In Concourse A, "Dance the Sky Softly" features stainless steel.

"The Cosmology of Flight" is nearly transparent hanging from the rafters in Concourse B.

gate-expansion-artwork-3-the-cosmology-of-flight-by-artist-kipp-kobayashi-from-dia-copy.jpg
DIA

"The Constellations" is powder-coated stainless steel with LEDs and glass in Concourse C. 

gate-expansion-artwork-5-the-constellations-by-artist-danielle-roney-from-dia-copy.jpg
DIA

The total cost for all three pieces tops $7.4 million. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on February 6, 2023 / 3:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.