Colorado artists featured at Denver International Airport

Colorado artists are being featured at Denver International Airport. Each concourse is getting a new piece of art.

DIA

In Concourse A, "Dance the Sky Softly" features stainless steel.

"The Cosmology of Flight" is nearly transparent hanging from the rafters in Concourse B.

DIA

"The Constellations" is powder-coated stainless steel with LEDs and glass in Concourse C.

DIA

The total cost for all three pieces tops $7.4 million.