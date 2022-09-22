Watch CBS News
Colorado Army National Guard names first Latino Chief of Staff in 20 years

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Colorado Army National Guard just named its first Latino Chief of Staff in 20 years.

Colonel Isaac Martinez has been part of the Guard since 1996.

He says that mentorship has always been an important part of the organization and now he hopes to pave the way for more Latinos and Latinas to step into senior roles.

"This gives us an opportunity in this position to say, 'hey, give back to the community and come give some of that guidance and leadership that was given to you when you grew up here,'" Martinez said.

First published on September 21, 2022 / 9:27 PM

