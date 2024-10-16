Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado Amber Alert issued after car is stolen with 13-year-old girl inside in Pueblo

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

UPDATE: The Amber Alert was deactivated just before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Authorities in southern Colorado issued an Amber Alert late Wednesday after a 13-year-old girl was reported missing in the Pueblo area. The girl's name is Sandra Mendoza and she is Hispanic with black hair and hazel colored eyes.

Mendoza is 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She went missing at 5:10 p.m. and was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees Mendoza is asked to contact Pueblo police at 719-553-2502.

Police said in their Amber Alert message that Mendoza was in the 1200 block of South Prairie Avenue when a vehicle that she was in was stolen. The vehicle was recovered but Mendoza has not been found.

Pueblo police in their Amber Alert message included surveillance photos of a man who is suspected in the car theft. He was described as a Hispanic male and his identity is unknown. It is presumed that Mendoza is with this man.

suspect.jpg
Pueblo Police
Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and publishing operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.