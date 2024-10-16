Colorado Amber Alert issued after car is stolen with 13-year-old girl inside in Pueblo

UPDATE: The Amber Alert was deactivated just before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Authorities in southern Colorado issued an Amber Alert late Wednesday after a 13-year-old girl was reported missing in the Pueblo area. The girl's name is Sandra Mendoza and she is Hispanic with black hair and hazel colored eyes.

Mendoza is 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She went missing at 5:10 p.m. and was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees Mendoza is asked to contact Pueblo police at 719-553-2502.

Police said in their Amber Alert message that Mendoza was in the 1200 block of South Prairie Avenue when a vehicle that she was in was stolen. The vehicle was recovered but Mendoza has not been found.

Pueblo police in their Amber Alert message included surveillance photos of a man who is suspected in the car theft. He was described as a Hispanic male and his identity is unknown. It is presumed that Mendoza is with this man.

Pueblo Police