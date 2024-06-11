Colorado amateur Colin Prater qualifies for 2024 U.S. Open
Colin Prater's path to Pinehurst and the 2024 U.S. Open wasn't easy. Forty-four players are trying to qualify for only two spots.
"When you wake up on Monday morning, you know you have to bring your best to even have a remote change of playing," recalled Prater.
The 29-year-old from Colorado Springs brought his best finishing 2nd and qualifying for his very first U.S. Open.
"Excitement, nervousness, all the of the emotions," said Prater. "If I could play golf for 4 days that would be amazing. I can only control hitting that first tee shot and that's what I'm trying to prepare for."
Prater is the reigning Colorado Golf Association player of the year. This despite being a husband, father and high school biology teacher.
"I joked last year when i won player of the year that I'm aging like a fine wine," Prater said. "I'm a dad now, a husband and that just gives me great clarity that golf really doesn't matter."
'If you had to dissect a frog or a fairway, what would you be more adept at?" CBS Colorado's Eric Christensen asked Prater.
"Definitely a frog," Prater exclaimed.
On Thursday, this teacher will become the student as he tries to dissect the fairways at greens at the U.S. Open.