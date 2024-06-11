Colorado amateur Colin Prater qualifies for 2024 U.S. Open

Colin Prater's path to Pinehurst and the 2024 U.S. Open wasn't easy. Forty-four players are trying to qualify for only two spots.

"When you wake up on Monday morning, you know you have to bring your best to even have a remote change of playing," recalled Prater.

The 29-year-old from Colorado Springs brought his best finishing 2nd and qualifying for his very first U.S. Open.

Colin Prater Colin Prater

"Excitement, nervousness, all the of the emotions," said Prater. "If I could play golf for 4 days that would be amazing. I can only control hitting that first tee shot and that's what I'm trying to prepare for."

Prater is the reigning Colorado Golf Association player of the year. This despite being a husband, father and high school biology teacher.

"I joked last year when i won player of the year that I'm aging like a fine wine," Prater said. "I'm a dad now, a husband and that just gives me great clarity that golf really doesn't matter."

'If you had to dissect a frog or a fairway, what would you be more adept at?" CBS Colorado's Eric Christensen asked Prater.

"Definitely a frog," Prater exclaimed.

On Thursday, this teacher will become the student as he tries to dissect the fairways at greens at the U.S. Open.