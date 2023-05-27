Colorado Air National Guard flyover could be canceled due to weather

Colorado Air National Guard fly over could be canceled due to weather

Happening during Memorial Day weekend, the Colorado Air National Guard will honor fallen members of the armed forces with a flyover.

F-16 Fighting Falcons will fly over events from Boulder to Parker on Monday. Those events will see flyovers from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. but could be canceled due to weather.

The Air National Guard will be celebrating 100 years of military aviation in Colorado.