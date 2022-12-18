Colorado 4x4 Rescue and Recovery spokesman explains emergency situations during blizzards

New photos were posted on Saturday showing the dangerous conditions the Colorado 4x4 Rescue and Recovery team faced this week, as a blizzard ripped through the Colorado Eastern Plains.

"It is a challenge. It's not for the faint of heart," said Justin King, the Colorado 4x4 Rescue and Recovery spokesperson.

"We were having to pull ourselves out quite a bit on this round of storm. Just driving around in conditions like that it's difficult," King said.

King says the Morgan County undersheriff requested help from the non-profit on Monday.

Over 20 volunteers were dispatched to the area and helped with 60 different missions in five different counties.

CBS

Friday night through Saturday, the team was called out again to the county to help with the aftermath of the storm. Some parts of I-76 remain closed to the public.

"Like if the vehicle was buried in the snow, it was just 'get them in our vehicles and get them to a shelter,'" King said.

"If the vehicle was in a situation where they could be pulled back out or just yanked out of a snow drift, I know that they were actually pulling people out and sending them on their way with their vehicles."

The organization, which recruits volunteers across the state, funds all its trips from gas to food expenses and equipment.

"I mean it's fun, but it's also just giving back to your community kind of thing," he said. "Everybody just enjoys doing that."

King said that as winter storms in the state continue, it's crucial for the public to follow the rules in an emergency situation such as not attempting to drive on back roads, or running past road closures because in storms like the one on Monday, can be deadly.

CBS

"Don't go around the barricades," King said. "Respect those road closures, anytime you do something like that, you're putting yourself at risk, and you're putting a potential rescuer at risk as well."