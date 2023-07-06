16 suspects indicted on 116 felony charges after 9-month investigation in Jefferson County

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reports a historic drug bust after 16 suspects were indicted on 116 felony charges following a nine-month investigation by the West Metro Drug Task Force.

The sheriff's office says the initial investigation began with a drug distribution case involving methamphetamine and counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.

Investigators with JCSO were able to use a Title III Wiretap and undercover operatives to develop information on illegal narcotics transactions and other criminal behavior.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

JCSO says the operation resulted in the seizure of over 400 pounds of methamphetamine, 325,000 pills containing fentanyl, three kilograms of cocaine; one pound of heroin, and 1.5 pounds of fentanyl powder, which could equate to over 350,000 lethal fentanyl doses. The estimated street value of the seized narcotics is more than $5 million, according to the sheriff's office.

According to the indictments, members of the drug trafficking organization would buy narcotics from a Mexican drug cartel before selling them in Jefferson County and across the Denver metro area.

JCSO says of the 16 suspects indicted, 10 were identified, including:

Thiago Escalante-Torres (11/03/00)

Angelo Gonzalez-Hernandez (04/24/02)

Johnathan Kincaid (08/12/81)

Stephanie Larson (09/03/97)

Francisco Romero Portella (07/02/88)

Jonathan Ortega-Carias (06/23/98)

Pablo Ramirez-Martinez aka Alexander Ramirez-Martinez (03/15/97)

Felicia Redearth (05/13/81)

Daniel Emilio Torres-Torres (10/11/99)

Kristy Wilson (08/30/83)

The sheriff's office says officials are not naming the six individuals who have yet to be arrested.