Colorado 11th most expensive state to have a child according to costs in the first year

Colorado 11th most expensive state to have a child according to costs in the first year

Colorado 11th most expensive state to have a child according to costs in the first year

Colorado is ranking among the most expensive states to raise a child, at least for the first year. According to QuoteWizard by LendingTree LLC, between labor and delivery, health insurance and childcare, it costs $30,253 for the first year of a baby's life.

/ Getty Images

Colorado ranks 11th among the states. Health insurance will typically cover much of labor and delivery, on average $12,000, but without insurance, it can be more expensive.

The most expensive state to have a child is Alaska and the least expensive is Arkansas.