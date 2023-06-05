Watch CBS News
Colorado 11th most expensive state to have a child according to costs in the first year

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado is ranking among the most expensive states to raise a child, at least for the first year. According to QuoteWizard by LendingTree LLC, between labor and delivery, health insurance and childcare, it costs $30,253 for the first year of a baby's life. 

Colorado ranks 11th among the states. Health insurance will typically cover much of labor and delivery, on average $12,000, but without insurance, it can be more expensive. 

The most expensive state to have a child is Alaska and the least expensive is Arkansas. 

First published on June 5, 2023 / 2:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

