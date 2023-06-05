Colorado 11th most expensive state to have a child according to costs in the first year
Colorado is ranking among the most expensive states to raise a child, at least for the first year. According to QuoteWizard by LendingTree LLC, between labor and delivery, health insurance and childcare, it costs $30,253 for the first year of a baby's life.
Colorado ranks 11th among the states. Health insurance will typically cover much of labor and delivery, on average $12,000, but without insurance, it can be more expensive.
The most expensive state to have a child is Alaska and the least expensive is Arkansas.
