1 dead, 5 others injured after rollover crash on eastbound I-70 in Arvada
Arvada police report a rollover crash happened Saturday morning that left one person dead and five others injured after multiple people were ejected.
Authorities say the crash happened eastbound I-70 at I-76 as one adult and four other passengers, including the driver were transported to area hospitals with various conditions.
The crash reportedly happened around 12:24 a.m. as all lanes of traffic were closed at Wadsworth and reopened around 5 a.m.
