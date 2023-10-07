Watch CBS News
1 dead, 5 others injured after rollover crash on eastbound I-70 in Arvada

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

Arvada police report a rollover crash happened Saturday morning that left one person dead and five others injured after multiple people were ejected.

Authorities say the crash happened eastbound I-70 at I-76 as one adult and four other passengers, including the driver were transported to area hospitals with various conditions. 

The crash reportedly happened around 12:24 a.m. as all lanes of traffic were closed at Wadsworth and reopened around 5 a.m. 

First published on October 7, 2023 / 2:40 PM

