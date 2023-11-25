1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting inside apartment complex near South Miller Avenue in Brighton

The Brighton Police Department says it's investigating a shooting that happened inside an apartment complex near South Miller Avenue.

At approximately 10:20 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a report of someone being shot in the 100 block of South Miller Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and located multiple outside who reportedly appeared to be involved, according to Brighton PD.

A 22-year-old male victim was found inside an apartment with an apparent gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead later on.

NEWS RELEASE: Police investigate homicide, suspect in custody Brighton Police Department has arrested 22-year-old... Posted by Brighton Police Department on Saturday, November 25, 2023

The police department says an investigation led to six people being detained for questioning before the alleged suspect Jemhari Lee was taken into custody.

Brighton PD says the victim's identity will be released b the corner's office and the case will be filed with the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office where the final decision of formal charges will be determined.

The police department encourages anyone with additional information on this incident to contact the Brighton Police Department at 303-655-8740.