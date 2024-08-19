Coloradans may see heavy rain, hail and strong winds on Monday afternoon

Thunderstorms are possible along the Front Range on Monday afternoon. Monsoonal moisture will increase the chance of storms from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.

There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the eastern plains through 9 p.m. Large hail, strong wind and potential flooding are all risks from developing storms.

Some of them will be strong, including heavy rain, large hail and gusty winds. The greatest risk is along I-76 and in and near Sterling, Limon and Burlington.

Rain chances statewide are 35%.

There is also a threat of flash flooding inside the burn cars of the Cameron Peak and Alexander Mountain fires.